As the nation celebrates National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is reconnecting with former Big Brothers, Big Sisters, “Littles” donors, staff and board members.

The reunion effort is an extension of “Start Something” a national initiative that began two years ago. The effort invites all adults to support quality mentoring to change the odds for children facing adversity.

According to Barbara Cempura, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, “My hope is that by bringing alumni together and showing them how much we appreciate them, we will engage people who are already invested in our work to “Start Something – Again” to help kids succeed in school and life.”

Youth served by the agency live in families affected by divorce, incarceration or death of a parent. Independent research and the Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Outcomes Survey results find children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters improve in areas such as school, behavior and self-esteem.

Individuals involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters in the past, can reunite and reconnect with the organization on the local agency website, www.bbbsil.org or by emailing bbbsbell@peaknet.net.

