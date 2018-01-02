Big Brothers Big Sisters Partners With Denny's in Belleville For January Fundraiser

BELLEVILLE - In honor of National Mentoring Month in January, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is partnering with Denny’s® in Belleville, Illinois.

Every Thursday in January from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Denny’s will donate 10% of each check (pre-tax) to support the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters. This Denny’s location is at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 159 (1130 S. Illinois Street, Belleville).

For more information on this and other Big Brothers Big Sisters events please contact Anna Grimm at (618) 398-3162.

