First prize winner, Joel Miller of Belleville, won $82,000; Emma S. North of Marissa is the second prize winner of $7,000; third prize winner of $3,500 is Marilyn C. Cole of Vandalia and Sandra Menke of Millstadt won $1,000 as the fourth prize winner. The winners were four of 2,182 individuals participating in the raffle. For a listing of 45 raffle winners go to the website  www.bbbsil.org.

Funds raised from the house raffle will be used to recruit, screen and match volunteers with the 600 children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters. For information about volunteering, call 618 398-3162 or email bbbsbell@peaknet.net.

