Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern announces the winners of the 21st Annual House Raffle. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. First prize winner, Joel Miller of Belleville, won $82,000; Emma S. North of Marissa is the second prize winner of $7,000; third prize winner of $3,500 is Marilyn C. Cole of Vandalia and Sandra Menke of Millstadt won $1,000 as the fourth prize winner. The winners were four of 2,182 individuals participating in the raffle. For a listing of 45 raffle winners go to the website www.bbbsil.org. Article continues after sponsor message Funds raised from the house raffle will be used to recruit, screen and match volunteers with the 600 children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters. For information about volunteering, call 618 398-3162 or email bbbsbell@peaknet.net. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip