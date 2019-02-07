ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Illinois announces its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Campaign. Events will take place at Bowl Haven in Alton on Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00 p.m. and at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville on Tuesday, April 23rd at 6 p.m.

Participants sign up pledges, bowl two free games, enjoy pizza and the chance to win great prizes. Funds raised in Bowl For Kids’ Sake will be used to provide mentors for youth in Madison, Clinton, St. Clair, and Monroe counties.

