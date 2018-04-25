BELLEVILLE - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois will host their annual Sisters of Swing 9-Hole Ladies Golf Tournament on Monday, June 4th at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville, Illinois.

All funds raised will be used to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in Clinton, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration fee includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch and awards reception.

The registration packed can be found here.

Special golfing contests, raffle prizes, and flighted cash prizes will be featured, along with specialty vendors to enjoy shopping both before and after play. To register or for sponsorship information please see the attachment or call the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at 618-398-3162. A special thanks to Eagle Sponsors: Chelar Tool & Die, Holland Construction, Reiniger’s Jewelers and Renner Funeral Homes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has been helping children realize their full potential and build their futures since 1980. The services provided are essential in meeting the needs of our community’s youth by matching positive, caring role models to mentor and guide them through the challenges they face in today’s society.

Services are for children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Clinton counties. We are always looking for volunteers. How can you help? Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at (618) 398-3162 for information. Check out our website www.bbbsil.org. We are a proud member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

