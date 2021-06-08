BELLEVILLE – This June kicks off of the 27th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle. Only 4,500 certificates will be sold at $100 each for a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $254,356 or $125,000 in cash.

With the housing market being as volatile as ever, it has never been harder and more competitive to acquire a new home. Big Brothers Big Sisters is offering an exciting and unique chance to win a home while supporting local children.

Each raffle certificate sold directly supports one-to-one mentoring of youth in the community. The Big Brothers Big Sisters program is proven to keep kids in school, out of trouble and on the path to post-graduate success.

President & CEO, Heather Freed stated, “Last year further widened the opportunity gap for our region’s most vulnerable children. Now more than ever kids need the support of positive adult role models to help them learn the skills and tools they need to succeed in school, in relationships and in life.”

A $1,000 Early Bird drawing will be held on July 15th and the drawing for the grand prize will be on August 26th, 2021 at 12:00 pm on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois’ Facebook page. All winners will be posted on www.bbbsil.org no later than 24-hours after the drawing.

To purchase a house raffle certificate and for official rules and details go to www.bbbsil.org/houseraffle.

This event is proudly sponsored by Fulford Homes, 97.5 The Rock, and Ameren Illinois.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is an affiliate of the oldest, largest and most respected mentoring organization in the country. Over the last 40 years Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has served thousands of children across Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties through one to one mentoring.

