ALTON - The biennial Debutante Cotillion is set for Sunday, July 15, at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Shown are pictures of the ladies who will participate in the biennial Debutante Cotillion that starts at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Cotillion is being given by the Alton section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

The ticket cost is $50 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under. For more information about tickets, please contact Tanjela Johnson at 618-670-2865 or email tanjela@sbcglobal.net