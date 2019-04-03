EDWARDSVILLE – Hanna Bielicke struck for Edwardsville in the 10th minute, and Emma Sitton added an insurance goal in the second half as the Tigers defeated Belleville West 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference girls soccer match Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

It’s the first of four straight matches for the Tigers in the conference, and Edwardsville got off to a grand start on Bielicke’s strike. Rileigh Kuhns got the ball to Bielicke, got past a defender and then around the goalie, putting the ball into the back of the net to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead.

Sitton scored off her own rebound after getting a pass from Brinn Miracle to double Edwardsville’s lead. Rachel Hensley shut down the Maroons the rest of the way, making six saves in getting the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville is now 6-6-0 on the season overall, and is the SWC’s only unbeaten team in league play, while West falls to 1-9-2. The Tigers play at Alton on Thursday evening, with the kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville then hosts both Collinsville on Apr. 9 and O’Fallon on Apr. 11, with the kickoffs set for 6:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: