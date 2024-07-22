ALTON – Alton community activist Abe Lee Barham lauded President Joe Biden on Monday, July 22, 2024, following Biden's announcement to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

“He has done what he has always done, putting our country, the American working-class family, and his party ahead of his own political ambitions,” Barham said. “I continue to hold my head high in my support of the president by appreciating all of his great accomplishments and supporting his decision to step aside.”

Barham expressed confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris, should she receive the Democratic nomination, describing her as a "formidable force against Donald Trump and his dangerous rhetoric."

Barham emphasized the need for party unity to defeat Trump and voiced frustration with Madison County's current Republican leadership, citing issues such as high property taxes, jobs, safety, and infrastructure.

Prominent Alton attorney Jon Hopkins has voiced strong opinions on President Joe Biden's current state of health and the potential implications for his presidency. Hopkins, known for his outspoken views, expressed concerns over Biden's ability to serve as president due to alleged health issues.

“If he is disabled, he can’t be president,” Hopkins said. He suggested that Biden should transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris, stating it would be the "proper and ethical thing to do."

Hopkins criticized what he perceives as a lack of transparency regarding Biden's health.

“What I don’t understand, other than the fact Biden will hang on until he pardons everyone in the country with the last name Biden, is why he won’t turn over power to Harris,” he said. Hopkins further alleged that the administration has hidden the severity of Biden's condition from the public, asserting that Biden "didn’t get to mental deterioration in three weeks."

Hopkins also raised concerns about national security, suggesting that adversaries like China and Russia could exploit perceived weaknesses in Biden’s health.

“If I am China or Russia and acknowledge Biden is too disabled to do our part, the American military should be on high alert,” he said.

Hopkins emphasized the need for a clear transfer of power to Vice President Harris, describing the presidency as "a drain" and "a killer of a job."

The debate over President Biden's health and its impact on his presidency continues to be a contentious issue, with opinions varying widely across the political spectrum.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, an Alton native, also praised Biden for his presidency and respected his decision to step down.

However, Bell refrained from committing to any potential successor, including Vice President Harris.

