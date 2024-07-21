WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden said in a social media post on Sunday, July 21, 2024, that he is "standing down" from re-election against Republican Donald Trump.

Biden says he is not seeking reelection in a letter to X on his official account. Biden says he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden wrote. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden’s departure culminates weeks of concern about the 81-year-old president’s stamina and mental capabilities and skepticism of his ability to effectively campaign against Trump and govern the country for another four years.

It’s the first time a US president has dropped out of a reelection run in decades and brings back memories of President Lyndon Johnson deciding to not seek a second full term in 1968.

