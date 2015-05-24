A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck between Stanka Lane and Piasa Harbor just outside Godfrey on Saturday afternoon and lost her life.

Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said he pronounced Carol R. Admire, 65, of Alton, dead at 4:45 p.m. after the accident on Saturday.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police are both investigating the accident. Traffic was disrupted from the time of the accident until about 9 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Department also assisted in directing traffic after the incident.

The bicyclist was believed to be heading toward Alton at the time of the accident.

