ALTON - A bicyclist luckily escaped serious injury in a car-bike accident at Third Street and Piasa in Alton late Tuesday morning.

The incident call came through at 11 a.m. The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department were part of who responded to the scene.

“They said the guy laid still for a little bit, but I think he walked way,” Battalion Chief David Eichen said. “The last bicycle vs. vehicle incident we had down there didn’t end well for the guy. It involved a tractor trailer and the person rolled down hill under the tractor trailer. This was a much better outcome.”

With the weather getting warm, bicyclists will be out in large amounts throughout the region. Eichen encouraged motorists to pay attention and show respect to the bicyclists and at the same time urged bicyclists to follow the rules of the road and be safe.

“A lot of times, bicyclists want to ride on the opposite side of the road, but they are supposed to flow with traffic.”

