WINCHESTER – Calhoun quarterback Ty Bick had his best game of the season on Friday, rushing for a touchdown and throwing three touchdown passes to guide the Warriors to a 46-12 win over West Central.

Calhoun captured its fourth win of the season Friday night at Winchester, pummeling the Cougars. The Warriors are very much in the hunt for the playoffs with that fourth triumph.

Scout White scored the first time for the Warriors on a 1-yard run, then Bick ran 49 yards for a TD and Cole Lammy scored on a 3-yard run. The other first half score was a 24-yard touchdown pass from Bick to A.J. Hillen. In the third quarter, Lucas Coultas tossed a 58-yard TD pass to Aaron Brown for the Wildcats. Bick threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Sievers in the third quarter and a 43-yard pass to Hillen in the fourth period.

“We came out and played a solid first half,” Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore said. “Our offense was balanced. Our defense was solid. Overall, it was a good team win.”

Bick had 88 yards in 10 carries; Lammy had 71 yards in nine rushing attempts, White had 51 yards in 15 carries; Trey Hart added 22 yards in five carries.

Bick was 7 of 10 passing for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

The game was a key win for the Warriors and improved Calhoun to 4-2 overall; 2-2 in the WIVC. West Central fell to 1-5 and 1-3 in the WIVC.

