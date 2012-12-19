First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is offering six exciting, new weekly Bible studies for women this winter starting the week of January 8th! FBCM's Women's Bible Studies have been established to help women grow in the Word of God; to offer encouragement, support, and fellowship with one another; resulting in changed lives and moving them towards active service for the Lord. Class costs vary anywhere from $15 - $25 per class (cost includes the book for the chosen class plus a nominal fee for leadership materials and shipping; feel free to purchase a book elsewhere). For more information on each class being offered, including childcare availability, or to register for a class, you can visit www.fbmaryville.org/ministries/women/biblestudy.cfm 

