ST. LOUIS —OCTOBER 20, 2021— Due to the high demand and immense popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh will be extending its stay at the Starry Night Pavilion through January 2, 2022. Tickets are available now at www.vangoghstlouis.com.

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (www.vangoghstlouis.com), which has sold over two million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. “We are so grateful and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm towards the experience.” commented Creative Director, Mathieu St-Arnaud. “Since its early inception, we knew we wanted to create a very personal and awe-inspiring experience for the audience. When we feel the appreciation, it’s hard to put into words the wonderful feeling it gives you. It’s why we do what we do and it makes all the hard work worth it.”

“We are thrilled that audiences in St. Louis have responded so positively to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” said Justin Paquin, Co-Producer, Paquin Entertainment. “We are excited that more Van Gogh fans will be able to see this exhibition.”

Guests are transported into Van Gogh’s world through an all new, exclusively designed space comprised of three areas that segue fluidly into each other. The Education Room leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And, hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience continues to amaze audiences and will continue its extended run in St. Louis before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience.

WHEN: Extended through January 2, 2022

WHERE: The Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria

TICKETS: www.vangoghstlouis.com

DETAILS: The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Four entry times will be available each hour. Tickets are sold online only at www.vangoghstlouis.com. Prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free.

SCHOOLS INVITED TO APPLY FOR BEYOND VAN GOGH-FUNDED

"KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS" GRANT

One lucky St. Louis area high school will win a $5,000 grant from Keep Live Alive Saint Louis, funded by the Beyond Van Gogh exhibition.

Imagine a world without music, theatre, dance, or art. Whether you’re performing or watching, composing or listening, creating, designing, or teaching, the arts enhance our lives and our spirits. Schools are urged to be creative and enter the Keep Live Alive Saint Louis 2021-2022 Grant Contest.

Who is Eligible?: Any high school, public or private in the St. Louis Metropolitan Region.

What is the Award?: A one-time $5,000 grant for the winning entry.

What is the entry deadline?: December 3, 2021

How do I enter? Go to Keep Live Alive Saint Louis (www.keeplivealivestl.org) for more information and guidelines. Fill out the application and submit to: grants@keeplivealivestl.org

