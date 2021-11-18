ST. LOUIS — November 18, 2021 — Due to high demand and the immense popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is extending its stay in St. Louis through January 30, 2022. More than 100,000 people have seen the exhibition in St. Louis to date.

Tickets are available now at www.vangoghstlouis.com. The exhibition will be closed on Mondays in January.

WHEN: Extended through January 30, 2022. The exhibition will be open on holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

WHERE: The Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria.

TICKETS: www.vangoghstlouis.com

DETAILS: The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Beyond Van Gogh will be closed on Mondays in January.

Four entry times are available each hour. Tickets are sold online only at www.vangoghstlouis.com. Prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free.

During the exhibition, guests are completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The art is liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (www.vangoghstlouis.com), has sold more than two million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America and have met with great critical acclaim and sold-out audiences in every market. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience continues to amaze audiences and will continue its extended run in St. Louis before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience.

