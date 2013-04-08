The 23rd Annual Alton Area Beverly Farm Golf Tournament presented by Acropolis Technology Group
will be held on Friday, June 7th at Rolling Hills Golf Course with a noon shot-gun start. Proceeds to this year's golf tournament will go towards painting the recreational center and restoration of the aquatic center pool at Beverly Farm. The registration cost is $100 per player which includes green fees, lunch, dinner, beer, soda and more. For more information please call 618-466-0367.

Todd Garten, Beverly Farm; Matt Liebheit, Liberty Bank; Doug Henderson, Beverly Farm; Glen Tiller, Beverly Farm Board Member; Sandy Tiller; Kim Campbell, Senior Services Plus; Amanda Hornacek, Beverly Farm.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 16, 2023 - Terrace Opens at Belk Park to Honor Late Golfer

Sep 26, 2023 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Moving Forward In Glen Carbon

Jun 22, 2023 - Local Golfer Celebrates 100th Birthday on the Green

Sep 3, 2023 - Students Learn Trade Skills at L&C’s Construction Camp  

Jul 13, 2023 - The Harmans Bluegrass To Open For Nashville Recording Country Artist Mo Pitney At 1st Annual Foster Fest

 