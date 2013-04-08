Beverly Farm's 23rd Annual Alton Area Golf Committee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The 23rd Annual Alton Area Beverly Farm Golf Tournament presented by Acropolis Technology Group

will be held on Friday, June 7th at Rolling Hills Golf Course with a noon shot-gun start. Proceeds to this year's golf tournament will go towards painting the recreational center and restoration of the aquatic center pool at Beverly Farm. The registration cost is $100 per player which includes green fees, lunch, dinner, beer, soda and more. For more information please call 618-466-0367.