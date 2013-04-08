(Godfrey, IL) - - Beverly Farm residents will participate in the 2013 Illinois Miss Amazing Pageant April 20-21, 2013 located at Edwardsville High School Theater. The Illinois Miss Amazing is a pageant open to girls and women with disabilities ages 5-35.

Two young ladies from Beverly Farm in their 20s, Heather and Teresa, will show their abilities in their evening gown on stage, be interviewed by judges, and introduce themselves to an audience. Three other Beverly Farm residents will be escorts during the event.

“I am excited to participate in the pageant” Heather said. Heather is a first time contestant in the Jr. Miss category who is 22 years old and lives at Beverly Farm in Godfrey, IL. She loves to ride her bike, go fishing, sing in choir, listen to music and participate in Special Olympics. Heather likes to try new activities. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Each contestant will have a performance showcasing a special talent. Heather has been practicing her talent. She will be signing to “Come Just as You Are.”

Heather’s goals and ambitions are to attend college, ride a horse in the next year and become an actress. “I had never dreamed I would be in a pageant,” Heather said. She is looking forward to the opportunity and has told several friends and family.

Teresa is also a first time contestant who is 21 years old and lives at Beverly Farm in Godfrey, IL. “I usually just wear jeans and a t-shirt and no make-up – this is going to be fun! I can’t wait to get all dressed up,” Teresa said.

Teresa’s hobbies include dancing, writing original short stories, and listening to music. Her goals and ambitions are to complete college, become a teacher, an actress, or an author. Teresa currently is a student at Lewis and Clark Community College. “Pop Culture is my favorite class I am enrolled in this semester” Teresa said.

Teresa has been practicing her talent. She will be dancing to Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway”. She is also huge High School Musical fan.

Teresa’s advice for everyone is “Be yourself and do what you love!”

The 2013 Miss Amazing Pageant will award each participant with a trophy and crown from each age group.

For more information regarding activities at Beverly Farm please contact Krista Kell at 618-466-0367 ext. or e-mail activites@beverlyfarm.org .







Beverly Farm is home to nearly 400 adults living in a 220-acre community located in Godfrey, IL. Our Mission: We are here to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

