Individuals who live at Beverly Farm participated in an inspiring, fun theater and dance performance called the Shoestring Dance and Theater. The performance took place Saturday March 9, 2013.

Through the Shoestring Dance and Theater, individuals at Beverly Farm develop communication, creativity and a collaboration of skills in a fun and supportive environment.

The Shoestring Dance and Theater program is a collaborative relationship between Beverly Farm and Left Bank Dance studio in Alton, IL.

“Left Bank Dance has hit the jackpot! As is often the case, when you seek to bless you are doubly blessed in return. That’s certainly how we feel about our community service project, Shoestring Dance and Theatre, with residents from Beverly Farm,” said Hilary Harper-Wilcoxen.

Beverly Farm participants of the Shoestring Dance and Theater program were able to create an original piece to be performed with assistance of Left Bank Dance instructors Hilary Harper-Wilcoxen and Chrissy Steele along with a Principia College student.

“We love our work with Beverly Farm! It makes us both smile just to think about it!” said Hilary.

The Shoestring Theater and Dance collaborative program is very therapeutic for the individuals at Beverly Farm who participate. “It is a fun time for all of us,” said Krista Kell, Activities Manager at Beverly Farm.

“The time and effort volunteers give to Beverly Farm has a positive impact on the residents who live here,” said Amanda Hornacek, Community Relations Manager at Beverly Farm.

Volunteering can be fun, personally rewarding and helps out others. Opportunities to volunteer at Beverly Farm include the special events committee, resource development/funding, activities, The Shops, Equestrian Center, grounds and more.

For more information regarding volunteering at Beverly Farm please contact Amanda Hornacek at 618-466-0367 ext. 628, or e-mail at ahornacek@beverlyfarm.org.

