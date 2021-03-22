GODFREY - Beverly Farm was selected for the first quarterly Impact Award of 2021 from 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 at their quarterly meeting in January.

As part of the Impact Award, the group’s members made donations to Beverly Farm that totaled $35,800, including a 50% match from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation on the first $10,000 raised. Member donations were collected over the course of February and early March. The group’s donations were officially presented to Beverly Farm by Co-Directors Denise Arendell and Sarah Rankin of 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 on March 18, 2021 at the Beverly Farm administration building in Godfrey.

“We want to thank 100+ Women Who Care from the 618, its members, and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation for recognizing Beverly Farm, and for aiding in our mission with their generous donations,” said Interim Executive Director Sandra Ferris. “The donations they made will cover the costs of care and living expenses for two of our residents who no longer have living family members for well over a year. The support we receive from individuals and groups like 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 helps ensure that we can continue to provide the higher level of services that set Beverly Farm apart as a loving, caring home for all the adults with intellectual disabilities who we serve.”

Members of 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 had previously donated $1,200 to Beverly Farm when the organization was previously nominated for a quarterly Impact Award, but was not selected in October 2020.

“This first quarter Impact Award includes the largest amount of donations we have raised for any non-profit since the start of the pandemic,” said Denise Arendell, founder and co-director of 100+ Women Who Care from the 618. “Our organization and membership are thrilled to support local charities like Beverly Farm who make positive impacts in our community with the work they do.”

100+ Women Who Care was founded in November 2006 by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan, as a simple way to raise money efficiently and quickly for local charities. Local chapters of this organization have been forming all over North America. Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 was founded in the summer of 2019 by Denise Arendell and several of her closest friends and community allies. Their mission is to use the power of collective giving to make a big difference in our very own community…throughout the 618 area code.

