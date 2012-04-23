(Godfrey, IL) - - Beverly Farm Foundation is proud to announce two new staff members.

Joan E. Pace has accepted the position of Resource Development Director, focusing on major giving and other fundraising initiatives. Pace most recently served as National Marketing Manager for the OASIS Institute and as Director of PR/Development for the Franciscan Sisters of Mary.

Todd L. Garten joins Beverly Farm as the Resource Development Coordinator, managing the Development office and assisting with fundraising and public relations activities. Garten most recently served as Campus Visit Coordinator at Maryville University and was the International Relations Director and Talent Manager at Continental Ministries.

"The entire Beverly Farm community is excited to have both Joan and Todd join our team," said Martha Warford, Executive Director. "We look forward to their involvement to further our mission at Beverly Farm and our involvement in the community. They join Anne Stotler, Community Relations Director."

Beverly Farm Foundation is a loving, caring home for over 380 adults age 18-85 with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges that match their functional capabilities. Members of the community live in a variety of housing options that include independent living apartments, group homes and cottages -- all situated on 220 pastoral acres in Godfrey, Illinois.

