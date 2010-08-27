(Godfrey, IL) -Beverly Farm Foundation is proud to announce two new staff members: Claire P. Budd, Resource Development Director and Anne E. Stotler, Community Relations Director.

Budd will oversee the acquisition of grants, planned giving and additional funding to support the mission and programs of Beverly Farm. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia and brings experience in fund raising, marketing, public relations and web development to the organization.

Prior to joining Beverly Farm Foundation, Budd served as the Director of Development and Communications for Rohan Woods School, and the Public Information Officer for the City of Kirkwood, both located in St. Louis County.

Stotler will progress community relations and awareness for Beverly Farm through media placements, advertising, special event fundraising and oversee volunteer coordination. She received her undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in Mass Communications and her Master’s Degree from Lindenwood University in Communications Management.

Article continues after sponsor message

She joins Beverly Farm with a background in media, community and public relations, most recently as the Media Publications Coordinator for Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Stotler is also the Vice President of the Alton Marketplace and an Ambassador with the River Bend Growth Association.

“The entire Beverly Farm community is excited to have both Claire and Anne join our team,” said Martha Warford, Executive Director. “We look forward to their involvement to further our mission at Beverly Farm and our involvement in the community.”

For more information, please contact Anne Stotler at 618-466-0367 ext. 628, or e-mail at astotler@beverlyfarm.org.

More like this: