GODFREY - It was a race to raise funds, and generous friends of Beverly Farm made sure the results were a photo finish.

#RacingForBeverlyFarm is a 24-hour giving event where staff and donors come together to support the nonprofit’s work of providing loving, caring homes for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. This year’s total of $709,760 raised surpassed the original goal of $650,000 for the fundraiser.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity demonstrated during #RacingForBeverlyFarm,” said Beverly Farm CEO Crystal Officer. “Our mission is to provide emotional security, dignified quality of life, and opportunities for growth to our residents. These funds enable our team to continue pushing for excellence in everything we do.”

There were 587 total donors who participated in #RacingForBeverlyFarm.

The theme of #RacingforBeverlyFarm was inspired by the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm’s equine therapy horses that trot through the beautiful, historic farmland where the organization is located. Beverly Farm has been a part of the Godfrey community for 125 years and is now dotted with cottages and homes made specifically to address residents’ needs plus a rec center, a Development Center where residents can learn skills and earn their own money, and dining and retail at The Shoppes at Beverly Farm.

“This event demonstrates the commitment of our friends and community to creating a meaningful life for Beverly Farm residents,” said Chief Development Officer Taylor Justice. “Their gifts are a crucial part of providing the exceptional services that make Beverly Farm a loving, caring home.”

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

