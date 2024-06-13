GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation is thrilled to announce its annual Fireworks Display will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024. This beloved community event promises an evening of family fun and dazzling fireworks to light up the skies over Godfrey.

“We are excited to once again welcome our friends and neighbors in the Riverbend community to our annual fireworks display,” said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate the summer season and start the Fourth of July festivities off early!"

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time: Arrive as early as 7 p.m. Choir Concert begins at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks display begins at approx. 9:30 p.m.

Location: Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

Admission: Free

“We’ll get the evening started with a performance by our wonderful Beverly Farm Resident Choir at our campus pavilion across from the Groves B. Smith Recreation Center at 7:30 p.m.” Officer continued. “Then, our fireworks show will start at approx. 9:30 p.m. and can best be viewed from the lawn area behind our Administration Building.”

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit on. There will be plenty of room to spread out under the stars on Beverly Farm’s beautiful 222 acre campus.

If you will be attending the fireworks display, do not bring any personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, drugs or weapons on to the Beverly Farm campus.

If we need to postpone the fireworks due to any possible severe weather, we will make the announcement on our Beverly Farm social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram).

Join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars!

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation, and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. At Beverly Farm, we value people, excellence, collaboration, innovation, and integrity.

