GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation is thrilled to announce the resounding success of our #Racing4BeverlyFarm 24-hour fundraising campaign. Thanks to the incredible generosity and support from our community, we not only reached our ambitious goal of $850,000, but exceeded it, raising a total of $1,007,893.

This remarkable achievement was made possible by the dedication and enthusiasm of our supporters, volunteers, staff and board of directors, who came together to champion the cause of Beverly Farm. The funds raised will be instrumental in furthering our mission to provide a loving and supportive environment for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“We are delighted to announce the success of our historic matching gift campaign, which has raised over one million dollars to support our mission of creating loving and caring homes for adults with developmental disabilities,” said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. “This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the support of our local and Beverly Farm Communities, our dedicated and caring team members, and the people we support, who inspire us and are the best among us. Together, we will continue to positively and meaningfully impact the lives of those we serve, our team members, and our communities. Thank you to everyone who supported #Racing4BeverlyFarm and being vital to this historic success!”

The #Racing4BeverlyFarm campaign, held 2 p.m. May 21st to 2 p.m. May 22nd, was a vibrant and dynamic event that engaged participants through a variety of activities, including team and community challenges, and social media initiatives. The response was phenomenal, with donations pouring in from supporters near and far.

"This campaign has been more than I could have ever imagined!” said Taylor Justice, Chief Development Officer of Beverly Farm Foundation. “One million dollars is HUGE and we absolutely could not have done it without the support of our families, friends, and community members. It all started last week at the kickoff party where local vendors donated their products and services, and even the venue space to help us reach our goal. All of the love and support is a true testament to how special the mission of Beverly Farm truly is and how much people want to support our residents. I thank everyone who was involved in this year's campaign at every level. It took a team to make something like this possible- to make history like this. I'm extremely grateful."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Beverly Farm Foundation will continue to build on this momentum, dedicating the funds raised to expanding our services, enhancing our facilities, and providing the highest quality of care and support to our residents. We look forward to sharing updates on the impact of these contributions in the coming months.

For more information about Beverly Farm Foundation and how you can get involved, please visit www.beverlyfarm.org or follow us on social media.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

---