GODFREY – Beverly Farm Foundation announced today that Crystal Officer has been appointed as new CEO of the organization. A recognized inspirational and transformational leader within the healthcare sector, Crystal will succeed interim executive director, Sandy Ferris, and assume responsibilities on June 1st, 2021. Ms. Ferris retires from Beverly Farm at the end of June, to pursue personal passions and devote time to her family.

“We are excited to welcome Crystal to the Beverly Farm family, and we look forward to supporting her as she leads our staff to bringing the continuing the successful 125-year legacy of Beverly Farm in the future. She is a visionary leader and we have no doubt that she will be an asset to our organization and our greater Godfrey community,” said Brian Birnbaum, Beverly Farm board president.

Most recently, Crystal served as Senior Vice President for Ada S. McKinley Community Services in Chicago, where she was responsible for the leadership of the company’s Employment and Community Support Services Programs. During her tenure with Ada S. McKinley, her accomplishments include helping to develop and execute an ambitious strategic plan, empowering and building teams, and expanding programs.

Crystal began her career, over twenty years ago, as a Direct Support Person (DSP), working with people with developmental disabilities. Since then, she has held leadership positions directing all facets of operations, including Training Coordinator, Support Coordinator, Adult Day Program Director, Human Resources Director, Operations Director, Vice President, Senior Vice President, and Executive Director for leading companies in the field.

Crystal is grateful to accept the position of CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation, “I would like to thank the Board of Directors for this opportunity. I am honored to be joining the team of dedicated staff and partners at Beverly Farm. My goal in leading the organization is to focus on people while building on the well-established 125-year tradition of excellence.”

Crystal is a native of Kentucky and graduate of Murray State University. She has served in leadership roles on 3 boards of directors; a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Greater Washington, DC Emerging Leaders Class; holds a Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma; and is a Cleaning Industry Management Certification Expert. She enjoys playing tennis, writing, and playing the cello. Most importantly, Crystal is a mother of two daughters and is passionate about mentoring and empowering others.

ABOUT BEVERLY FARM FOUNDATION

Beverly Farm Foundation is a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. Beverly Farm is a planned community that nearly 400 individuals with Developmental and Intellectual disabilities call home. There are homes and jobs, a recreation center with a pool, full dining facility; there is an equestrian center, shops, a pavilion, all kinds of activities, medical services, therapies, and much more. Cottages, group homes, apartments, and community-based options make up the landscape, people make it home.

