GODFREY – Today, the Board of Directors of Beverly Farm Foundation name John Huelskamp as Executive Director effective immediately.

John is an accomplished nonprofit executive with over 20 years’ leadership experience in both long-term care geriatric and intellectual/developmental disability social service settings. For the past 7 years, John has served as the Executive Director for Community Link, a nonprofit organization, headquartered in Breese, IL, which provides a variety of supports to over 500 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities on an annual basis. Prior to Community Link, John served for 9 years as a licensed Illinois Nursing Home Administrator at Freeburg Care Center. John has also worked as an administrator at Breese Nursing Home and Rosewood Care Center @ Edwardsville. Following high school, John served a four-year enlistment in the United States Marine Corps.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also today, Beverly Farm welcomes Eric Keith as the Chief Financial Officer. Eric is a lifelong resident of Madison County. He graduated from SIUE with a bachelors of science in accountancy. He has spent his career in the Riverbend area first as a Certified Public Accountant with Scheffel Boyle for 9 years and then as Controller and Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Bank for the past 8 years.

Beverly Farm Foundation is eager to begin 2019 with new leadership, as we grow community partnerships and relationships.

More like this:

Related Video: