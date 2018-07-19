GODFREY – Today, the Board of Directors of Beverly Farm Foundation name Lori Rodgers as Interim Executive Director effectively immediately. Lori joined Beverly Farm in 1988 as a Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional (QIDP). In 1995, Lori joined the management team as a Group Home Administrator, and became a Unit Director in 2011. Using her experience and skills in direct resident care management, Lori has been instrumental in developing staff training programs since 2005, and was appointed to the position of Employee Training Manager in 2014.

“We are excited that Lori has agreed to serve in this capacity as we continue implementing our transition plan to find a permanent Executive Director. During the transition, Lori will have the full support of the Board of Directors to continue providing the best standard of care to all residents at Beverly Farm, and creating a stable, respectful and encouraging work environment,” said Jeff Rosignol, Chair of the Board of Directors for Beverly Farm. “Beverly Farm Foundation is committed more than ever to creating a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. We look forward to building even stronger relationships with our community of residents, staff, volunteers and donors.”

The Interim Executive Director will serve until a permanent Executive Director is named. The Board of Directors has already the begun the search for a new Executive Director.

