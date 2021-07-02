GODFREY – Beverly Farm Foundation is happy to announce the show will go on. While the fireworks at Beverly Farm had to be postponed on June 27, due to inclement weather, the organization’s fireworks display has been rescheduled for July 16th. The Beverly Farm Fireworks are an annual tradition in Godfrey, and the invitation to attend is again open to the public.

Where: 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois

When: Friday, July 16, 2021 / Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. (arrive as early as 8:30 p.m.)

Come out and join the fun! Bring a blanket to sit on or lawn chairs. There is plenty of room to spread out under the stars on the lawn on Beverly Farm’s 200-acre campus. You can arrive as early as 8:30 p.m. to pick a spot to view the show as it lights up the Godfrey sky! Central States Fireworks always puts on a wonderful show! Plus, an ice cream truck from Cool Time Ice Cream will be on campus outside the Administration Building selling frosty treats!

Beverly Farm Foundation will also hold a Fireworks Raffle that night. Raffle tickets will be on sale from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. in front of the Beverly Farm Administration Building on July 16. Tickets are $1 each or $10 for an arms-length. Raffle winners will be drawn at 9:20 p.m. in front of the Administration Building. You must be present to win. There are two prize packages in the Fireworks Raffle:

Raffle Prize Package #1: Cardinals Game Fun Pack (4) Cardinals Tickets for Sunday, August 1st at 1:15 p.m. vs. Minnesota Twins

$25 Budweiser Brew House Gift Card

$25 Fox Sports Midwest Live! Gift Card

Raffle Prize Package #2: Magic House Fun Pack (4) Magic House Ticket Vouchers for Free Admission

$50 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

If you will be attending the fireworks display, do not bring any personal fireworks or alcoholic beverages on to the Beverly Farm campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

In case of a rainout, we will make an announcement on our social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn), post in our website blog, and reschedule the fireworks for a later date.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best lives.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

Contact: Kevin Weible

Marketing and Communications Manager, Beverly Farm Foundation

Email: kweible@beverlyfarm.org

Tel: 618.466.0367 ext. 628

More like this: