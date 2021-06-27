Beverly Farm Fireworks Display Is Postponed
GODFREY - The Beverly Farm Foundation has just learned that Central States Fireworks, based on this evening's weather forecast, has postponed Sunday night's Beverly Farm Fireworks Display.
"The fireworks display will be rescheduled at a future date," said Karen Weible, marketing manager of Beverly Farm Foundation.
