Beverly Farm Fireworks Display Is Postponed

"The fireworks display will be rescheduled at a future date," said Karen Weible, marketing manager of Beverly Farm Foundation.

GODFREY - The Beverly Farm Foundation has just learned that Central States Fireworks, based on this evening's weather forecast, has postponed Sunday night's Beverly Farm Fireworks Display.