Over 20 Beverly Farm artist's exclusive artwork will be showcased at I'm an Artist, presented by Schwartzkopf Printing and Gentelin's on Broadway. The art exhibit will be held at the Jacoby Arts Center (627 E. Broadway-Alton, IL), on Saturday, August 10, 2013 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Framed art created by Beverly Farm artists will be displayed. In addition, note cards will be sold that feature art created by people who live at Beverly Farm in assorted packs of 10 for $14. Each card displays a unique painting from a resident of Beverly Farm. Proceeds from the cards go to the art program at Beverly Farm. The printing of the art cards was made possible by Schwartzkopf Printing.

Artistic expression emits the creative side in all of us. For some people, it's their strongest mode of expression and communication. For others, it's an activity that emits joy, pride, and allows an opportunity to create a masterpiece.

Beverly Farm's I'm an Artist, presented by Schwartzkopf Printing and Gentelin's on Broadway is open to the public as well as Beverly Farm's friends and families. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served by Gentelin's on Broadway. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information please call 618-466-0367.





Beverly Farm is home to nearly 400 adults living in a 220-acre community located in Godfrey, IL. Our Mission: We are here to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual's functional capabilities.

