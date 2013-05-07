This year’s golf tournament is on Friday June 7 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey, Illinois. For registration form, please refer to RiverBender.com’s Community Calendar, click on June 7 > ‘Beverly Farm Golf Tournament’, then on the icon above ‘Download this Flyer and post it for us or share it with a friend’.

Lunch and registration begin at 11:00am – shotgun start at 12:00. Snacks on the course, Games, Cash Prizes, Raffles and more! Sponsorship opportunities exist and are outlined on the registration form. Registration is $100/person.

For more information contact:

Amanda Hornacek, 618-466-0367, ext. 628; ahornacek@beverlyfarm.org

Please click on .pdf icon below to print registration/sponsorship form!

Rolling Hills Golf Course

5801 Pierce Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-8363

Beverly Farm’s Mission:

To provide a loving, caring home for persons with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, with functional capabilities.

