Beverly Farm 23rd Annual Alton Area Golf Tournament
This year’s golf tournament is on Friday June 7 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey, Illinois. For registration form, please refer to RiverBender.com’s Community Calendar, click on June 7 > ‘Beverly Farm Golf Tournament’, then on the icon above ‘Download this Flyer and post it for us or share it with a friend’.
Lunch and registration begin at 11:00am – shotgun start at 12:00. Snacks on the course, Games, Cash Prizes, Raffles and more! Sponsorship opportunities exist and are outlined on the registration form. Registration is $100/person.
For more information contact:
Amanda Hornacek, 618-466-0367, ext. 628; ahornacek@beverlyfarm.org
Please click on .pdf icon below to print registration/sponsorship form!
Rolling Hills Golf Course
5801 Pierce Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-8363
Beverly Farm’s Mission:
To provide a loving, caring home for persons with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, with functional capabilities.
