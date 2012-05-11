(Godfrey, IL) - - The 22nd Annual Beverly Farm Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 1 at Rolling Hills Golf Course with a noon shot-gun start.

The $95 per person fee includes green fees, lunch from S&S Sandwich Shop, dinner appetizers from Mac's Time Out and beer, soda, snacks and margaritas on the course. Cash prizes will be given out for each flight as well as prizes for Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.

Sponsorships of various levels are still available: Lunch Sponsor ($500), Gift Sponsor ($500), Beverage Sponsor ($250), Hole Sponsor ($200), Snack Sponsor ($200), Water Sponsor ($50) and Cart Sponsor ($25).

Beverly Farm corporate sponsors for 2012 include Argosy, Conoco Phillips, George Gladis, Illinois American Water, Jeffery's Flowers by Design, Olin Corporation, Simmons Employee Foundation and The Telegraph.

Proceeds to this year's golf tournament will be used for a campus-wide sprinkler update as well as those programs that are not state or federally funded. Beverly Farm is responsible for the gap in state funding amounting to $5,000 per resident, per year. Over 400 adults with developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home and over 450 area residents are employed at Beverly Farm.

For team or individual player registration, sponsorship opportunities or any other information, please contact Anne Stotler at 618-466-0367, ext. 628 or at astotler@beverlyfarm.org.

