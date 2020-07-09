BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Betsey Hildenbrand as the new Troy Branch Manager. Hildenbrand comes to the credit union with seven years of financial services experience, with the last five years spent in branch management at a credit union.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I love the credit union message and how we’re here to help our members with every aspect of their lives. I’m excited to get to know the Troy community and grow with 1st MidAmerica,” said Hildenbrand.

Originally from Mt. Olive, Hildenbrand has recently to return to the area from Minnesota. While residing in Minnesota, she was heavily involved with the Jaycees and the local Chamber. She looks forward to getting involved in the Troy community.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this:

Related Video: