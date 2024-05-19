CARLINVILLE – A longtime fixture in Carlinville auto repair now has a new name, with the same great customer service.

Bethard & Sons has taken over the car care portion of Boente Shell at 519 West Main Street in Carlinville. Though the name is different, the personnel are familiar faces.

Jason Bethard, who spent 29 years as a mechanic for Boente Shell, has leased the garage from Boente along with his wife, Diane. They opened the new business to the public on March 4.

A 1988 graduate of Gillespie High School, Jason is popular with customers for his automotive skill and down-to-earth, honest personality. The Bethards are longtime Carlinville residents.

Diane, who works full-time in medical records at Carlinville Area Hospital, says that the business is virtually the same as it was. “Really, only the name has changed,” she said. “We have most of the same services as before.”

Several family members work for the business, including the Bethards’ son, Ian, a 2023 Carlinville High School graduate. Another worker in the shop is Zaiden Reese of Carlinville.

The Bethards’ other son, Evan, also helps out in his spare time. Evan Bethard, who works for Bates Motor, is a volunteer firefighter and an official in multiple sports.

Evan’s fiancée, Maicey Jackson, manages the office at Bethard & Sons. Their eleven-month-old daughter, Blakleigh, a favorite feature of the business. “She’s the CEO,” laughed Macey.

Diane Bethard says the family aspect of the business also drives their approach to service. “We’re a family-owned business, and we want to treat our customers like family, too,” she said. “That’s really important to us.”

Most of the same car care services are still available at Bethard & Sons, which will also continue to offer some propane services, like filling bottles.

Bethard & Sons is open from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays and 8-12 on Saturdays. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 217-716-2002.

