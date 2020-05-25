FULTON, Mo. - Susan Buchanan from Bethalto, IL., was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Buchanan is a junior at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes those Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list includes 25 freshmen, 58 sophomores, 75 juniors and 136 seniors.

"Our Blue Jays persevered this past semester in spite of challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Fletch Lamkin, President of the College. "I want to congratulate each and every one our students who made the Dean's List and point out to them that they represent the scholarship and determination that has been the Westminster tradition for nearly 170 years."

