GOBBLERS KNOB, Penn. - Bethalto’s Steve Lowrance checked off a big bucket list item recently when he visited Punxsutawney, Penn., for the annual Groundhog Day Celebration.

He said quite frankly when he returned that this was fulfilling a notch on his bucket list.

“I went with my wife, Patti, my daughter and son-in-law, and my two grandkids,” he said. “They paid for my trip, which was present at Christmas time.”

Steve Lowrance loves the movie “Groundhog Day” starring actor Bill Murray and even watched the movie a few times while he was at the festival. Steve only lived the experience one time, while Murray's character relived the festivities over and over again in the movie. Steve said it was wonderful to have his two grandkids there to enjoy this special moment with him.

Reflecting on the Groundhog Day movie, he said in the beginning the Bill Murray character was not a very nice person.

“He finally got a heart and he also found true love and he finally stopped waking up every day,” Steve said.

Steve said a carnival in the town square kind of reminded him of the Bethalto Homecoming.

Steve, who was a transportation director in the Bethalto School District, said his trip to see Punxsutawney Phil in action is one he will never forget and he was so thankful to his family for the trip.

“What I loved most was the one free beer they gave away at Gobbler’s Knobb,” he said. “I won’t ever forget this experience.”

Steve closed by saying he will be forever thankful to his family for providing such a meaningful gift he could enjoy with everyone.

