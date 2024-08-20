BETHALTO - As the school year begins, Meadowbrook Intermediate School fourth and fifth graders are experimenting with departmentalized classrooms.

This model means that students’ days are divided between two classrooms. They work with one teacher for science and math and another teacher for language arts and social studies. Shelby Norris, the new principal at Meadowbrook, explained that the goal is to provide more comprehensive instruction and help students prepare for middle school.

“What an opportunity, right? We’re all about what opportunities we can provide for kiddos, and we’re really excited about that,” she said. “Plus, it helps with that transition to middle school. They’re going to be moving between six classes, so if we can start that planning and preparation a little bit earlier for that smooth transition and success in the middle school, why not? Why not give them this opportunity when we can provide it?”

As part of the departmentalization, teachers have partnered with each other and share their classes. Students still have a homeroom teacher who serves as their primary point of contact for any questions or support needed throughout the school year. But they will spend time with another teacher every day.

So far, Norris said, students and families have been receptive to the change. Students have enjoyed working with two teachers and having two adults support their learning.

Not only has this been beneficial for students, but it also allows teachers to specialize in certain subjects, resulting in more thorough and passionate instruction. Lucas Angelo, a fourth grade teacher at Meadowbrook, noted his excitement about the change. Angelo has helped pilot the departmentalization over the past two years.

“Opportunity is the best way to sum it up,” he said. “Departmentalizing gives you the opportunity to be a much more effective teacher. It gives you the opportunity to really connect with your students and 25, 26, 27 other students from your partner class. It gives you the opportunity to really dive deep into the curriculum and be creative in the way that you teach it so you can reach the students. I was grateful for the opportunity to pilot this and am even more excited that we have headed in this direction of our teaching.”

In addition to departmentalizing, Meadowbrook has also introduced band and STEAM classes to their curriculum as extra opportunities for students. Band was previously a popular program at Meadowbrook, and Norris is excited to see the program reinstated at the school for fifth graders. The STEAM class provides more in-depth learning about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Students are also encouraged to think about their careers and how STEAM will impact their future jobs.

Norris explained that it’s important for Meadowbrook teachers and administration to prioritize the opportunities they can offer to students. As Norris adjusts to her new position, she is excited to implement all of the new programs and techniques that will help students succeed.

“What other opportunities besides this small selection of things can we provide within our schedule and within our means here at Meadowbrook?” she said. “Why not do what’s best for kiddos and anything that’s going to curve that learning and build our future leaders? Why not, right? All in for kids, that’s for sure.”

