BETHALTO/LITCHFIELD - Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Associate Superintendent Dr. Kelly McClain will transition to a new role in the Litchfield School District.

McClain has taken the job of superintendent at Litchfield Community School District #12. She noted that this transition has been a long process, and she has enjoyed her eight years in Bethalto. She believes that the Bethalto School District will continue to succeed.

“We've been through a lot in those eight years, a lot of good things, a lot of bad things, a lot of challenges,” she said. “We just had a very sad time in our district. But we’ve always made it through to the other side, and that’s what I love about Bethalto and the people there. I’m going to miss a lot of the people.”

McClain started her career in education at East St. Louis High School. She worked as an English teacher in the Hazelwood School District before taking a job as an assistant principal in Jennings, Missouri. She also served as a principal in the Roxana School District before landing in Bethalto.

McClain said that she applied to the superintendent position in Litchfield several years ago. While it didn’t work out then, she is excited to have the opportunity to return to Litchfield and become a part of the Purple Panther Community.

She decided to take this position in November to be closer to her hometown of Mount Olive. She is also looking forward to devoting more time to her career now that her youngest child will be starting college in the fall.

While serving as associate superintendent in Bethalto, McClain said she has developed many great relationships with the staff, students and Eagle Nation community. Though it will be bittersweet to leave Bethalto behind, she is looking forward to her next chapter in Litchfield.

“When I saw [the superintendent job] posted again this year, I knew I would be remiss if I didn’t apply, especially given where I’m at personally and professionally and after having talked to some of my mentors,” McClain remembered. “I’m really looking forward to learning the Purple Panther Community. I’m really wanting to learn about the people that make it up, the students that are there, the community…I’ll be asking lots of questions and just getting to know the district.”

Bethalto School District has recently faced some challenges as three resignations came to light in the last few weeks. But McClain noted that Bethalto is strong and will continue to work toward the district’s goals. She looks forward to watching them succeed.

“I would say there’s always moments in every district, in every life, whether personal or professional, and hopefully through those moments everybody that’s involved, myself included, can reflect and grow from that and they can work together to work through the goals that we’ve created there in Bethalto and continue to focus on that and focus on the students,” she added. “I think that’s what’s going to continue to drive Bethalto moving forward is just their continual focus on them being a family and them being focused on their community. I’m confident they’ll get through this.”

