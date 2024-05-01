ROLLA, Mo. (May 1, 2024) - The Missouri University of Science and Technology Steel Bridge Design Team won first place at the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Mid-America Student Symposium for the sixth consecutive time. The competition was held at Missouri S&T April 18-20.

A Bethalto woman - Hannah Butkovich, is a member of the team. She is an engineering student at the University of Science and Technology.

Students on the Steel Bridge Design Team design and build a one-tenth scale model bridge according to a real-world problem set by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC). In this year's competition, the bridge was designed to cross a man-made river in Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston, Louisiana. For an extra design challenge, no piers were allowed within the river either during or after construction.

After timed construction, the bridges were tested with weight loaded at a point determined by a die roll. Teams were judged in eight categories including construction speed, efficiency and the weight of the bridge. Missouri S&T's team placed in the top two for all eight categories.

The team will travel to the national competition May 31-June 1 at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana.

Members of the Steel Bridge Design Team are:

* Seth Filipsen, president, a senior in civil engineering from Overland Park, Kansas.

* Hannah Butkovich, vice president, a senior in civil engineering from Bethalto, Illinois.

* Kyle Bryan, lead design, a senior in civil engineering from Saint Peters, Missouri.

* Zach Parr, lead fabricator, a junior in mechanical engineering from Old Monroe, Missouri.

* Katelyn Griebel, secretary and treasurer, a junior in geological engineering from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

* Crystal Luong, chief of public relations, a junior in civil engineering from St. Louis.

* Aaron Antal, a senior in architectural engineering from Saint Charles, Missouri.

* David Barlow, a senior in civil engineering from Knob Noster, Missouri.

* Garrett Coggin, a senior in civil engineering from Ozark Missouri.

* Justice Gorsline, a senior in architectural engineering from Oak Grove, Missouri.

* Isabelle Hillyer, a sophomore in civil engineering from Decatur, Illinois

* Royce Jeffries, a junior in civil engineering from Boonville, Missouri.

* Kathryn Kronmueller, a senior in civil engineering from Rolla, Missouri.

* Danielle Laurie, a junior in civil engineering from Chesterfield, Missouri.

* Hossein Libre, a first-year student in ceramic engineering from Rolla, Missouri.

* Rachel Miller, a sophomore in civil engineering from East Prairie, Missouri.

* Teresa Nagle, a junior in civil engineering from Northglenn, Colorado.

* Connor Scholl, a first-year student in architectural engineering from Peoria, Illinois.

* Jacob Stobie, a senior in civil engineering from High Ridge, Missouri.



About design teams

Design teams are registered student organizations that operate as 501(c) non-profit businesses. The teams work like small start-up companies, bringing together students from different disciplines to work on large-scale projects. In addition to hands-on design and manufacturing experience, students gain experience in project management, fundraising, public relations and more. For more information, visit design.mst.edu/designteams.



About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students located in Rolla, Missouri. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System, Missouri S&T offers over 100 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top public universities for salary impact, according to the Wall Street Journal. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

