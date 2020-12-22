BETHALTO - A 47-year-old Bethalto female is in intensive care at a St. Louis hospital after suffering a cut or stab wound in the leg in the 200 block of Rue Sans Souci in Bethalto around 7:50 Monday night, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said today.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance, then airlifted to a St. Louis regional hospital, Chief Dixon said. “It was a life-threatening injury."

The woman was apparently suffered a stab wound in a artery in the leg.

“It is still under investigation and no one is yet in custody,” Chief Dixon said. “The investigation is pending and ultimately it will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are appropriate. It was a disturbance call and it was a serious injury.”

Bethalto Police continue to conduct the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

