BETHALTO - The Bethalto Water Department will be flushing its system of water lines as part of routinne maintenance starting Thursday and proceeding through the month of October.

During this time customers may notice some periods of discolored water and lower water pressure.

Throughout this process the water will remain safe to drink.

 

 

