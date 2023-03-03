BETHALTO - The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free, public forum to allow Bethalto residents to get to know the candidates running for seats on the Bethalto Board of Trustees. The forum will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at the Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, located at 100 E. Central St. in Bethalto. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., as there will be opportunities to speak with the candidates both before the forum starts at 7 p.m. and after the forum ends.

There are a total of seven candidates running for three trustee seats; those candidates are Brian Frier, Jeff Mull, Maria Perkhiser, Rachel Sontag, Ed Slayden, Tim Vogel, and Chrissy Wiley.

Perkhiser is an incumbent trustee seeking re-election. Mull was appointed to the vacant trustee seat left by Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost when he became mayor, and Mull is also seeking re-election.

Bethalto Chamber of Commerce Board Member Jane Ahasay said the event aims to inform voters and keep residents involved with their local government.

“The overall goal of hosting this forum is for people to be engaged in their local government - to know that they do have a voice in their local government and understand how important it is to come out and vote informed,” Ahasay said.

She said she’s looking forward to the forum and looking for a big turnout.

“We’re so excited to host this as a chamber in collaboration with our village. We are excited to bring this to the residents of Bethalto and are looking for them to come out and be excited about their local government,” she added. “We’re just really excited and are hoping for great attendance.”

For more information, visit the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or visit their website at bethaltochamber.com.

