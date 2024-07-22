BETHALTO - Following recent resignations and the induction of two new Board of Education members, Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin sent a letter to the community on July 19, 2024.

In her letter, Griffin addressed these resignations. She noted that she legally cannot comment on personnel matters, but she expressed well wishes to those who have departed. She added that she looks forward to the new school year and hopes to continue to build a positive culture within the district.

“Change is inevitable. However, our focus hasn’t changed. Our focus always has been and always will be on our students,” Griffin wrote. “With each new school year comes the turning of a page, but one thing that never changes is our focus on our mission of doing whatever it takes to create high levels of learning through a positive culture.”

Griffin also pulled some highlights from the recent 5Essentials Survey, a survey through the Illinois State Board of Education that measures student and teacher satisfaction. The survey identifies five indicators that can lead to improved student outcomes if they are met.

According to Griffin, the district saw a 12-point increase in teacher-principal trust and a seven-point increase in student-teacher trust, which put the district in the “strong performance” category. The district is still hoping to improve its rating for “collaborative practices.”

“Trust is foundational in all relationships and organizations,” Griffin said. “While we saw a ten-point improvement in the rating for collaborative practices, this is an area we still need to build on. Collaborative teams and culture are an essential part of our stated goals. To align with our collective commitments, we need to continue to focus on working better together.”

Griffin concluded her letter by noting that she “adore[s]” the district and looks forward to starting the school year alongside the students, teachers, parents and staff members who make up the community.

“As we turn the page into the 2024-2025 school year, students and teachers will come back for a fresh start,” Griffin added. “I hope we will all join together to support our students while focusing on our mission and the future of our district. We have a fantastic team here and leading alongside them is a true honor and privilege for me every day.”

