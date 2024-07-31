BETHALTO - During a special meeting on July 30, 2024, the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education approved free admission to all athletic home games for students.

Civic Memorial High School (CMHS) students will no longer be required to pay an admission fee to watch home CMHS athletic events, excluding IHSA post-season events. Justin Newell, CMHS principal, noted that the free admission aims to bring an inclusive environment to home games by allowing more students to participate.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to fostering a strong, supportive, and spirited school culture,” Newell said. “By allowing free entry to games, we aim to increase student attendance and enthusiasm at our athletic events. This not only boosts the morale of our athletes, who thrive on the energy and support from their peers, but also enhances school unity. When we come together to cheer on our Eagles, we strengthen our sense of community and pride in our school.”

Students must present a student ID to receive free admission to the games. Newell thanked the Board of Education for their decision to approve this initiative. He hopes to see many more students at the home games during the 2024–2025 school year.

“We believe this move will encourage more students to participate in school activities, build lasting friendships, and create unforgettable memories,” he added. “Let's make this year one of the best yet by showing up, supporting our teams, and celebrating our school spirit together. Go Eagles!”

More like this: