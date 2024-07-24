BETHALTO - A new organization in Bethalto provides activities, trips and enrichment for seniors ages 55 and up.

The Bethalto Silver Eagles just celebrated their first birthday with a luncheon and presentation from Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost. Founders Brenda Woelfel and Geri Matthews are proud of the work they’ve done so far, and they look forward to doing more in the community in the coming years.

“I just felt like there was a need for it,” Woelfel said of the Bethalto Silver Eagles. “I felt like there wasn’t a lot offered for that in our area. I know there are some other local 55-and-over senior citizen groups. But I felt like there was kind of an age group there that, really, there wasn’t a lot for them.”

After spending a winter in Florida and joining a Snowbird Club, Woelfel returned to Bethalto feeling that there was something missing. She spoke to Matthews, and the two of them decided to form the Bethalto Silver Eagles as a way to help seniors connect.

Over the past year, the Silver Eagles have done a lot to “promote friendship and involvement in community life,” Matthews and Woelfel said. The group meets on the fourth Thursday of every month for a luncheon, but they also organize trips, activities and games for members to enjoy.

They recently took a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, and they’re planning a trip to Branson, Missouri. Members regularly enjoy visits to the Fabulous Fox Theater, the Missouri Botanical Garden, STAGES St. Louis and more. They also participate in a variety of activities, from painting porch signs to Christmas cookie decorating to twice-weekly yoga.

Article continues after sponsor message

While the Silver Eagles members stay busy, they also make time to give back. Every week, they volunteer to read with children at the Bethalto elementary schools, and they adopt families for Christmas and donate school supplies to the school district throughout the year.

However, members say the best part of the organization is the friendships they have formed. Gary Masinelli, who has been a part of the organization since it was formed, said it feels like a “second family,” and he always looks forward to the activities and luncheons.

“Being a senior, my wife and I travel and we’re still active,” Masinelli explained. “And when we heard about this, this was a club that was exactly for that, some seniors that wanted to be more active, wanted to go places, to do games, just some great camaraderie. And that’s what we’re here for. We’ve found great camaraderie around here. It didn't take long at all to make friends.”

These days, the Bethalto Silver Eagles organization has nearly 170 members, and they’re hoping to grow. Matthews and Woelfel said they’re excited for another great year.

“We’ve met a lot of people that we wouldn’t have ever met before, so a lot of new friendships, and people have been very responsive and very helpful,” Woelfel added. “We’re really looking forward to it.”

For more information about the Bethalto Silver Eagles, including how to get involved, visit the official Bethalto Silver Eagles Facebook page or email Matthews and Woelfel at SilverEagles23@gmail.com.

More like this: