BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Michelle Skinner has retired after more than 25 years of service.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said during her time with the department, she served as a Patrol Officer, MEGSI Narcotic Agent, D.A.R.E. Officer, School Resource Officer, and Patrol Sergeant.

“A dozen past and present fellow officers and co-workers were there as she called 10-42 for her final shift and was presented with a commemorative plaque,” Chief Dixon said.

“Thank you, Sgt. Skinner, for your sacrifices and service to our community. Your extended family wishes you all the best in your future endeavors.”

