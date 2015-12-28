BETHALTO - The Bethalto Senior Citizens Center at 100 E. Central Ave., Bethalto, is being opened as a shelter for those displaced due to flooding. Those needing overnight accommodations at the Center must first check in at the Bethalto Police Department in Village Hall across from the Seniors Center.

Volunteers are needed for the sandbagging operation at the Alton Riverfront. If you can help, contact Tim Brown at 618-975-5893 for further information.

