BETHALTO - Alyssa Smith can’t wait to be the first-ever Director of Teaching and Learning at Bethalto Community Unit School District #8.

The new role, which replaces the former associate superintendent position held by Dr. Kelly McClain, will have the same responsibilities with less of the “administrative duties,” Smith explained. She said she is looking forward to getting into the schools and working with the teachers for a successful 2024–2025 school year.

“I’m ready to get this year going and then keep moving forward and upwards,” Smith said of her new role. “I can really focus in on the curriculum that’s happening in the district and supporting our teachers with professional development. [It’s] taking away a lot of those other administrative duties that kind of prevented being able to be in the buildings quite as much and take care of all of that. I’m really excited to be able to get into the buildings and see the great things that are already happening with the teachers, but then be able to kind of work right alongside them and continue to push it forward.”

Smith began her career in education as a middle school teacher. Most recently, she served as the associate superintendent in the Columbia Community School District #4 in Columbia.

Smith has lived in Bethalto for the last two years with her husband, who is a Bethalto alum. She noted that she is excited to be a part of Eagle Nation and contribute to the school district.

“I’m really excited about actually now getting to put on my purple on Fridays instead of the other school colors of the districts I’ve been in,” she said. “It’s just been great. Everybody has been super welcoming and helpful, whether it’s in the buildings, in the schools, or even just out in the community and all that.”

She is thankful for everyone’s willingness to answer her questions as she acclimates to the new position. She said that she has already undergone several training sessions with instructional coaches and the professional learning communities within the district.

Smith also expressed her excitement for the school year’s start on Aug. 14, 2024. She is looking forward to working with teachers and students as they return to the classrooms.

“Selfishly, I am really wanting the teachers to get back,” she added. “I don’t want summer to be over for them, but that’s the part that excites me, having the kids back in the buildings and seeing them and then being able to work with the teachers.”

