BETHALTO - During their regular meeting on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8 Board of Education discussed the selection of a person to fill a public office.

There are currently two openings on the Bethalto school board following the resignations of Jeff Whaley and Kory Stassi. Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin noted that the Board of Education has been focused on filling these positions.

“I know the Board’s continuing to discuss,” Griffin said. “They’re looking for members to replace the two positions, the two openings on the Board.”

During the June 27 meeting, the Board spent over two hours in closed session. Among other topics, they discussed “selection of a person to fill a public office, including a vacancy in a public office, when the public body is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the public body is given power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance.”

The Board also held two work sessions on June 17 and 18, 2024, during which they reviewed 21 applications to the vacant school board seats.

The next regular Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Bethalto School District Central Office located at 101 School Street. Griffin said this meeting was moved up so the Board can stay within the 60-day window they are allotted to appoint new Board members.

